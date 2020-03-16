Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Washington state will temporarily close restaurants, bars, and entertainment/recreational facilities statewide starting Monday, March 16 in the latest move to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The order will remain in place until March 31, according to an announcement from King County.

Gov. Jay Inslee made the announcement late Sunday and will hold a press conference Monday to provide more details.

“To protect our people, we must continue to escalate our response,” Inslee said.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will stay open. Restaurants can continue take-out and delivery service. Other retail locations can remain open if they meet public health requirements established by state and local governments.

The new rules follow similar restaurant/bar bans in other states and cities around the globe, including in New York City and Los Angeles.

The state is also prohibiting gatherings over 50 people, following guidance from the CDC earlier Sunday.

“I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities,” Inslee said in a tweet. “But every hour counts as we bend the curve of infection.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine issued a grave statement Sunday evening, urging anyone who can to self-isolate:

We are at a critical moment in this crisis. We are leaving the phase of COVID-19 outbreaks in concentrated areas of the county, and entering the phase of potentially rapid and widespread infection. It is time, right now, for people to assume that they and everyone they meet is infected, to avoid any unnecessary interactions that might lead to further infection, and to wait and monitor to see if they have in fact been infected so that they can isolate and recover without presenting a risk to others. Go to work if you must. But hunker down if you are able. Postpone anything you can. Treat the next two weeks as a period of self-quarantine, to protect yourself and the lives and health of your loved ones and the entire community.

The announcement follows California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said Sunday that bars, clubs, wineries, and breweries in the state will be closed. Newsom said people over 65 “must practice home isolation.”

The latest figures from the Washington Department of Health show at least 769 cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths associated with the virus.