Trending: Microsoft’s new coronavirus plan: Seattle-area employees to work from home for next 3 weeks

For the first time, Allen Institute records the activity of a rare, mysterious kind of brain cell

by on

News Brief
Von Economo neuron
The von Economo neuron is a large and distinct looking brain cell that has been found in only a few animals, including humans. (Allen Institute Photo)

Researchers at Seattle’s Allen Institute for Brain Science have captured the first-ever recording of electrical spikes from von Economo neurons — a rare kind of cell that’s found deep in the human brain and may be associated with social intelligence.

Subscribe to GeekWire's Space & Science weekly newsletter

Comments

Job Listings on GeekWork

Deep Learning Engineer // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Sr. Product Designer for well funded startupCopper
Technical Co-Founder // CTO (Stealth Startup)ALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Support SpecialistStripe
Senior Engagement Associate, Center of Digital and Data Excellence (9791)PATH
Executive AssistantRad Power Bikes
Find more jobs on GeekWork. Employers, post a job here.