Boeing’s top HR leader to leave company in latest departure from aerospace giant

Boeing’s top human resources executive, Heidi Capozzi, will leave the company next month to pursue another opportunity, the company said today. It’s the latest in a series of executive departures from the troubled aerospace giant.
Capozzi, a member of the company’s executive council, has been Boeing’s senior vice president of human resources since 2016. She joined the company in 2009 as an HR director in Everett, Wash.
“For more than a decade, Heidi has demonstrated a deep commitment to engaging and inspiring our people, strengthening our culture and supporting our business,” said David Calhoun, President and CEO of Boeing. “During this time, she also built a world-class Human Resources team and helped elevate Boeing as an employer of choice, globally. We owe Heidi sincere gratitude for all she has accomplished, and we wish her well as she pursues a new opportunity.”
Wendy Livingston, currently vice president of corporate human resources, will serve as interim SVP of human resources.
Last year, as the 737 MAX crisis escalated, the company’s board of directors fired then-CEO Dennis Muilenberg and announced board chair David Calhoun would take over as president and CEO. Since Muilenberg’s departure, there have been ongoing changes among Boeing’s leadership including:
- J. Michael Luttig, a former counselor and senior advisor to Boeing’s board, retired at the end of 2019. He previously served as Boeing’s general counsel and managed the legal matters associated with the fatal 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
- Anne Toulouse, who served as SVP of communications also retired after 30 years with the company. Toulouse has been succeed by Niel Golightly.
- Former Boeing exec Linda Mills left the company late last year and is now Blue Origin’s vice president of communications.
- Longtime board members Edward Liddy, former chairman and CEO of Allstate, and Mike Zafirovski, an executive adviser at The Blackstone Group, will retire at the upcoming annual shareholders meeting.
- Susan Doniz will join the company as chief information officer, a vacancy created when former CIO Ted Colbert was named president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. His predecessor in that role, Stan Deal, became the head of the aerospace giant’s commercial airplanes division, replacing Kevin McAllister.
Comments