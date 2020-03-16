Boeing’s top HR leader to leave company in latest departure from aerospace giant

Boeing’s top human resources executive, Heidi Capozzi, will leave the company next month to pursue another opportunity, the company said today. It’s the latest in a series of executive departures from the troubled aerospace giant.

Capozzi, a member of the company’s executive council, has been Boeing’s senior vice president of human resources since 2016. She joined the company in 2009 as an HR director in Everett, Wash.

“For more than a decade, Heidi has demonstrated a deep commitment to engaging and inspiring our people, strengthening our culture and supporting our business,” said David Calhoun, President and CEO of Boeing. “During this time, she also built a world-class Human Resources team and helped elevate Boeing as an employer of choice, globally. We owe Heidi sincere gratitude for all she has accomplished, and we wish her well as she pursues a new opportunity.”

Wendy Livingston, currently vice president of corporate human resources, will serve as interim SVP of human resources.

Last year, as the 737 MAX crisis escalated, the company’s board of directors fired then-CEO Dennis Muilenberg and announced board chair David Calhoun would take over as president and CEO. Since Muilenberg’s departure, there have been ongoing changes among Boeing’s leadership including: