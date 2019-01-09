Square takes aim at Stripe, PayPal with new payments kit for mobile software developers

Betting that users of its in-store payments hardware and web services want to use Square across their mobile apps as well, the company is launching a mobile software development kit Wednesday that takes aim at some established mobile payments giants.

The Square In-App Payments Kit will work with iOS and Android devices as well as the Flutter cross-platform mobile development system. Developers using the new services will be able allow customers to use Apple Pay or Google Pay as well as regular old credit cards within their own mobile apps, and connect that data to purchases made in their brick-and-mortar stores or on the web.

Payments services are, obviously, a huge part of the mobile app economy, and it’s not very easy to build a mobile system that’s compliant with financial regulations involving internet payments. Companies like Stripe and PayPal’s Braintree have been offering similar services to app developers for years, but Square thinks that its “omnichannel” approach will convince developers to go all-in with Square, said Carl Perry, developer lead at the company.

“Square is the only provider that owns everything end to end,” he said, linking the new mobile app services to Square’s popular point-of-sale hardware devices. It’s harder than it sounds to integrate payment data coming from different payments providers, and businesses might be able to uncover interesting insights into how their customers purchase their goods or services across channels, Perry argued.

Developers interested in kicking the tires on the new SDK can find it here.