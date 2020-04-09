Zscaler to acquire Seattle cloud security startup Cloudneeti

Cloud security giant Zscaler will acquire Cloudneeti, a 3-year-old startup based in Redmond, Wash.
- Cloudneeti sells a “digital governance platform” that helps companies reduce security risks when they move to the cloud via automated data collection and monitoring. The company raised $500,000, according to PitchBook. It employs about 30 people; all will join Zscaler.
- Gururaj Pandurangi launched the company after spending six years at Microsoft and founding Seattle-area consulting firm Avyan in 2011. Pravin Kulkarni co-founded Cloudneeti and is based in Pune, India.
- “Cloudneeti augments Zscaler’s data protection capabilities and will dramatically improve organizations’ cloud security by discovering and eliminating some of the most common causes of data breaches and compliance violations,” Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of Zscaler, said in a statement.
