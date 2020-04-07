Washington state launches $5M grant program to help small businesses struggling under shutdown

Washington rolled out a $5 million emergency grant program Tuesday to help small businesses in the state that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and related shutdown orders.
- Companies with up to 10 employees can apply for grants through their local economic development organizations. Businesses must be at least one year old to qualify.
- The state will dole out grants of up to $10,000 per company in 39 Washington counties. Grants will be prioritized based on the severity of distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Local economic development offices will pass recommended applications along to the state Department of Commerce and then to Inslee’s desk for final approval.
