Vulcan Capital backs computer vision startup AI.Reverie and sports game maker Nifty Games

Seattle-based Vulcan Capital made two investments this week, backing computer vision startup AI.Reverie and mobile game developer Nifty Games.

Vulcan led a $5.6 million round in New York-based AI.Reverie, which generates synthetic data to train algorithms. The company serves government clients and Fortune 500 companies across various use cases including weapons detection, airport simulation, cashierless shopping, delivery bots, and more. Vulcan Capital’s YB Choi joined the company’s board.

“We look for companies that can bring disruptive technologies to extremely large markets and have seen AI.Reverie create a more efficient and effective source of data,” Choi said in a statement. “This company has captured the lead in a potentially explosive new field.”

Vulcan also invested in a $12 million Series A round for Nifty Games, which is developing “clash-style” mobile games for sports fans, similar to Clash Royale. It has licensing partnerships with the NFL and NBA, a key differentiator. The company’s first title is NFL Clash, which lets gamers play quick head-to-head football games.