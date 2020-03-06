University of Washington suspends in-person classes and exams amid coronavirus outbreak

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

The University of Washington is suspending in-person classes starting Monday as the Seattle region grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19. It is the first American university to shut down in response to the novel coronavirus, which has been spreading in Washington for weeks.

Health officials this week recommended “social distancing” to prevent the virus from spreading further. They asked employers to encourage employees to work from home when possible, advice that Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and other companies in Seattle have heeded.

UW classes will be conducted online for the rest of the quarter, which ends March 20.

Update: Seattle University followed UW’s lead, announcing Friday that in-person classes will be suspended through the winter quarter.

Beginning March 9, classes at SU will not be held in person through winter quarter, March 20. Campus will remain open. This action is to support public health efforts to slow the spread of #COVID19 in the region and promote social-distancing. For more ➡️ https://t.co/aXBT29bbg0 pic.twitter.com/OOkYT8YiRZ — Seattle University (@seattleu) March 6, 2020

The university separately announced a staff member who works in the Roosevelt Commons East received a “presumptive positive” test for the virus on Friday. The employee is in self-isolation at home. UW closed the building, located in the 4300 block of 11th Ave NE, for cleaning. The staff member was last in the building in late February.

The staff member’s presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was discovered by a UW diagnostic test. UW was able to expand testing this week after The Food and Drug Administration said it would allow labs to develop their own diagnostics for the virus under expedited approval.

Over the past couple of weeks, the new lab test has been undergoing development and validation — and on Tuesday, the UW Medicine Virology Lab went live with testing actual patient samples.

“The novel coronavirus is not the first challenge this region, or our University, has faced,” said UW President Ana Mari Cauce in an email to faculty and staff. “It will not be the last. In its 158-year history, the UW has endured two world wars, a depression and other crises that have tested our resilience and our compassion. Generation after generation of Huskies have risen to the challenge, working together to support each other through difficult times.”

The COVID-19 outbreak is putting online learning to the test in the Seattle area. The Northshore School District announced Wednesday that all 33 schools would close for up to 14 days. The district, located north of Seattle, is moving coursework to a cloud-based online learning platform beginning Monday, March 9.

UW uses a variety of online learning tools, including Canvas, Panopto, Zoom, and Office 365. UW secured a $200,000 license to provide Zoom Pro to all students for free, according to the university newspaper. For classes that aren’t suited to remote work, other options will be considered. Cauce said in her email some final grades may be issued based on students’ coursework up to this point.

The university’s computer science school had visiting days for prospective graduate students scheduled for March 17-18. Those tours have been canceled and replaced with virtual visits instead. Stanford, Berkeley, MIT, Princeton, and other major computer science schools followed the University of Washington’s lead, taking visiting days online.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 70 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths associated with the virus on Friday morning. More cases are expected to emerge with expanded testing.

Read Cauce’s email below.