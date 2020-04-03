Trouble for co-working industry: Seattle Impact Hall, formerly known as Impact Hub, shuts down

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Seattle Impact Hall is shutting down in a potential warning sign for other co-working operators amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Formerly known as Impact Hub Seattle, the company launched back in 2011 as one of Seattle’s first co-working spaces. Its Pioneer Square location at the historic Masins Building became a hub for the local startup community, particularly for entrepreneurs and events focused on social causes.

The outbreak and resulting economic downturn was the nail in the coffin for Seattle Impact Hall, which had already been struggling financially due to increased co-working competition around Seattle and escalating operating expenses, among other issues.

“There were wonderful conversations and programming that happened there, and just a lot of support,” Impact Hall Executive Director Heather Staples told GeekWire. “I think everyone is sorry that this is the end of an era. We’re trying to stay positive and remember all the good things that happened there.”

Staples said that seven employees were laid off as part of the shutdown. Impact Hall, which changed its name a few months ago after it left the Impact Hub network, is offering its tenants special discounts at nearby co-working spaces.

The Puget Sound Business Journal first reported the news earlier this week.

Co-working concerns

WeWork has become the dominant co-working operator in the Seattle region, with about 20 locations.

“A lot of the co-working spaces are funded by Wall Street and had money to pursue members in a way that mom-and-pop businesses could not,” Staples said. “It wasn’t really a fair fight.”

But even well-funded WeWork is struggling with the COVID-19 crisis that “could deal a fatal blow” to the company, Bloomberg reported last week. SoftBank this week backed out of a plan to buy $3 billion worth of WeWork shares.

The company, which had its IPO plans crumble last year, is still keeping spaces open despite the fact that buildings “have been virtually empty” during the outbreak, The New York Times reported. The decision is causing controversy among members.

With social distancing mandates and work-from-home orders in place across the world, the future of co-working appears ominus, at least for the time being. Industry leaders such as Industrious and Knotel had layoffs in recent weeks.

“Even if it’s a co-working group that has 10 locations, to have the faucet completely turned off is something that’s unsustainable and devastating,” Staples said.

Last month The Riveter, a women-focused co-working space operator, put 24 employees, or 34 percent of its staff, on standby. The company makes about half its revenue on co-working office space fees and hopes to drive more activity to its new online community.

Read the full letter sent to Seattle Impact Hall members below: