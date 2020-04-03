Tech community sets up telehealth service directory in response to White House’s call

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Amazon Web Services and two tech industry groups have created a new online resource that lists dozens of digital health products, tools and services to help the health care industry cope with complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

TechHealthDirectory.com was launched today by the Consumer Technology Association and the American Telemedicine Association, in response to a challenge issued by the White House’s chief technology officer, Michael Kratsios. Telehealth resources are getting used more widely in the wake of the Trump administration’s moves to expand coverage for medical services that don’t require a visit to overstressed hospitals or clinics.

“The Trump administration recognizes the power of telemedicine and digital health solutions in keeping Americans healthy and safe during this unprecedented time, making it a priority to expand access for patients and doctors alike,” Kratsios said in a news release announcing the directory’s debut.

Amazon Web Services was put in charge of developing and hosting the website.

Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech

“Professionals across the health care industry and the public sector are working day and night to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and providing them access to cutting-edge technology is one way to support their efforts,” said Teresa Carlson, vice president for AWS’ Worldwide Public Sector. “AWS is proud to provide the cloud infrastructure to host TechHealthDirectory.com and help ensure health care professionals around the world have access to this important resource.”

The directory details technology solutions for telehealth that include remote monitoring services, mental health services and medical devices designed for health care at a distance.

Several Pacific Northwest health care ventures are in the directory, including 98point6, a Seattle virtual health care provider; Portland-based Bright.md, which offers an AI-powered virtual physician’s assistant; and Zoom+Care, another Portland venture that blends telemedicine with brick-and-mortar medical care in Oregon and Washington state.

The website will be continually updated with new resources.