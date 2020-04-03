Tableau launches online COVID-19 dashboard to gauge pandemic’s impact on business

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Seattle’s Tableau Software is helping companies gauge the impact of the pandemic on their businesses with its new interactive COVID-19 Data Hub dashboard.

Companies can download free customized dashboards with the latest coronavirus data from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, and combine them with their own company findings to track how the virus may impact staff, customers and suppliers.

For example, employers can map the outbreak against employee location data to create work-from-home policies, track inventory of hospital supplies, or monitor the spread of the virus within its own company.

“There are tons of fantastic maps and real-time COVID-19 trackers out there, so we also wanted to focus on making that data actionable,” said Steve Schwartz, director of public affairs at Tableau.

The COVID-19 Data Hub has been downloaded more than 16,000 times, with companies such as Mapbox, PATH, Snowflake, Datablick, and Starschema using the tool.

King County is also one of several government agencies that have created a dashboard to track the spread of COVID-19. The county worked with the county to improve dashboard efficiency.

Tableau was acquired by Salesforce last year for $15.7 billion. The company remains based in Seattle and continues to operate independently under the Tableau brand, led by CEO Adam Selipsky, a former Amazon Web Services executive.

“In coordination with Salesforce, our top priority remains doing our part to help flatten the curve,” Schwartz told GeekWire.

That included setting up a $1 million response fund to help community organizations serving at-risk populations, including Farestart, which finds disadvantaged populations job opportunities.

Tableau also created two giving campaigns. One supports frontline health workers across the globe through the CDC Foundation, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. The other provides resources to organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by the outbreak. Both are receiving double donation matches through the Tableau Foundation, a philanthropic initiative led by the employees of Tableau.

The company employs roughly 2,500 employees in Washington state, and has not laid off anyone due to COVID-19.