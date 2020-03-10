Sonos targets coffee shops, cafes and more with program that bundles smart speakers and services

Businesses looking to enhance the ambiance of a space with music can take advantage of a new subscription program being launched in Seattle by Sonos, the multi-room wireless audio company.

The program, announced Tuesday, is the 17-year-old company’s answer to the organic growth it has already seen in the use of its smart speakers in coffee shops, cafes, yoga studios, gyms and elsewhere.

“Our goal is to give businesses an easy and flexible way to bring great sound to their customers,” the company said.

Small and medium-sized businesses — starting in Seattle and The Netherlands — can choose from different bundles featuring speakers, installation, curated content and more. Prices range from $50 to $100 a month for a two-year commitment.

Up to six Sonos One SL speakers.

Wall mounts and professional installation.

One Sonos Boost for WiFi extension.

Curated, commercially-licensed content available through Soundtrack Your Brand in Seattle and Epidemic Spaces in The Netherlands.

Dedicated customer support, warranty, and a 45-day money back guarantee.

“I wanted a system that could fill my restaurant with sound without a loss in audio quality,” said James Lim, owner of Watson’s Counter in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. “By having high quality sound, we’re able to bring the space to life with awesome jams that we can work to and our guests can get down with. People comment on the music all of the time and it truly has helped us build genuine relationships with our guests.”

Sonos has roots in Seattle, with a 163-person office that is the fastest growing office anywhere for the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based company.