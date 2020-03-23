Seattle tech, business, sports heavyweights raise $27M for COVID-19 community support fund, call on others to join

A coalition of tech, business, and sports leaders from across the Puget Sound region has raised $27 million to help people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak — and it is asking others to pitch in.
More than 200 donors came together over the past four days to launch All in Seattle, an effort to provide assistance to community members in financial need due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The initial fundraising goal was $5 million.
Donations will be made to a group of nonprofits that provide food and shelter support. The group is not collecting or distributing the charitable funds, but sending “a rallying cry meant to inspire individuals to give directly to the organizations working on the ground right now,” according to a community letter distributed Monday morning.
“We are coming to you with a big, yet necessary, ask – be bold and dig deep,” the letter reads. “The people of the Seattle region need you desperately. We are launching #AllInSeattle to make sure the people in our lives and in our neighborhoods have the support they need to make it through this crisis.”
The list of supporters includes well-known names such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but organizers were careful to call it a broad coalition with widespread involvement and support. Other contributors include top executives and leaders at some of the Seattle region’s publicly held companies and startups, and other individuals, families, investment firms, and foundations. (Full list below.)
Today #allinSeattle launched their campaign for small businesses and working people who have been impacted by COVID-19.
So many people have asked: how can I help? Visit #allinseattle to see many of the organizations quickly deploying resources to those in need. https://t.co/SJVrY138jd
— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) March 23, 2020
Washington state and the Seattle area became the initial epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 75 people in Seattle and King County and more than 15,000 worldwide.
Social distancing mandates are forcing businesses to shut down and heavily slash staff across the Seattle region. Restaurants have closed down; nonprofits are making major cuts; and tech startups are already reducing their workforces.
The state’s labor department is facing a rush of unemployment insurance claims, which more than doubled over the past week.
“This is about getting money in the hands of people who need our help,” said Steve Singh, Concur co-founder and managing director at Madrona Venture Group, one of the organizers of the coalition.
Singh expects business leaders in other cities to drum up fundraising support for their local communities amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “You’ll see flavors of this all around the country,” he told GeekWire.
Amazon, Microsoft, and other Seattle-area companies helped launch the COVID-19 Response Fund earlier this month. Seattle Foundation is hosting the fund and administering one-time grants to support the work of public health organizations and nonprofits.
Amazon will also donate $25 million to help its network of independent delivery drivers, Amazon Flex workers, and seasonal employees deal with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the company is temporarily covering rent for companies that lease space in its buildings and providing grants to small businesses in its Seattle neighborhood.
Microsoft this weekend donated personal protective gear to Washington state for healthcare workers in the Seattle area.
Here’s the full list of the initial #AllinSeattle donors:
