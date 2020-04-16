Seattle startup Glow organizes ‘Podapalooza,’ a virtual podcast festival, as a COVID-19 benefit

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

If you’ve been stuck at home consuming all manner of media during the COVID-19 pandemic, add a virtual podcast festival to your list of what to listen to next.

Podapalooza is a two-day event happening April 25-26 that will bring together more than 100 podcasters while raising money for GiveDirectly. The nonprofit is providing cash payments to vulnerable households in areas hardest hit by the ongoing health crisis.

The event is the creation of the team at Glow, a Seattle-based podcasting technology startup, that is teaming with its friends in the community. A spinout of Pioneer Square Labs, Glow raised $2.3 million last summer.

“Think Live Aid, but at home, in your sweatpants, listening to podcasts,” reads a tagline on the event website. Glow says the idea was a sketch on a piece of paper three weeks ago that got texted to podcaster friends.

Now, the festival will feature some of the biggest names in the medium, including podcasts such as “LeVar Burton Reads,” “Lore,” “The NoSleep Podcast,” “Imagined Life,” “Meet Cute” and more. Various “stages” include Binge-worthy, Get Down to Business, What’s Happenin’?, Brain Candy, Talkin’ It Up and Kids’ Corner.

Listeners are required to buy a ticket with a pay-what-you-can model, and will get a lineup and schedule in their inbox. Throughout the festival weekend, new acts will drop in the Podapalooza podcast and your app of choice to listen to. The episodes are pre-recorded and a mix of new and previous content.

Check out the Podapalooza website to get tickets and the FAQ for more information on how it all works.