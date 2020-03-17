Seattle-area cloud governance startup CoreStack raises $8.5M

Seattle-area cloud governance startup CoreStack today announced an $8.5 million Series A investment round.

As more business moves to the cloud, companies increasingly need a way to manage the cost, compliance, consumption, and other aspects of their cloud infrastructure.

That’s where CoreStack comes in, offering software that provides “automated guardrails” that help with proactive policy enforcement, retrospective action, automated post provisioning action, and resource consistency.

CoreStack CEO Ezhilarasan Natarajan said the company typically saves customers 20 to 60 percent off their annual cloud costs. It has more than 60 enterprise clients.

“CoreStack enables enterprises to continuously and autonomously keep their cloud infrastructure compliant with industry standards and regulations while providing a significant boost in IT operational efficiencies,” he said.

CoreStack is a co-sell partner with AWS and Microsoft Azure, and serves customers using multiple cloud services “where the challenges surrounding compliance, operations, consumption and costs are even more prominent,” Natarajan noted.

Natarajan co-founded CoreStack in 2016 after stints at Capgemini Group, Mindtree, and Texas Instruments. Other co-founders include Krishnakumar Narayanan and Sabapathy Arumugam.

The company employs 60 people across its Bellevue, Wash. headquarters and in Chennai, India, and plans to grow headcount with the new funding.

Naya Ventures led the round, which included participation from Seattle-area firm Z5 Capital. Naya Ventures Managing Director Dayakar Puskoor will join CoreStack’s board. Total funding to date is $13 million.