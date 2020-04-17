Risky business: Scientists seek volunteers for ‘CovidWatch’ virus-tracking study

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

Are you at risk of getting COVID-19? You may be just the kind of person researchers at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is looking for, to help them learn how the virus spreads and whether someone who has weathered the disease can be re-infected.

The longitudinal research project, known as CovidWatch, could contribute to the development of vaccines and other methods to help the body mount a safe and effective immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

CovidWatch joins other outbreak-fighting efforts in which Fred Hutch’s researchers play a role, including the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network and NextTrace.

“Fred Hutch is well-positioned to bring our track record in respiratory virus research, scientific integrity, compassion for people and drive for excellence, to better understand and ultimately cure this disease,” study leader Michael Boeckh, head of Fred Hutch’s Infectious Disease Sciences Program, said today in a news release.

“Seattle was one of the first places in the country to experience the devastation from this disease, but I’m confident the collective expertise from this region and the commitment from the community will empower others across the globe to better control the outbreak,” Boeckh said.

Volunteers for the study should be in good health, aged 18 years or older, and face a relatively high risk for exposure to the virus. The likeliest candidates include health care workers, employees of long-term care facilities and hospitals, first responders, grocery store employees and bus drivers, plus workers at homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

The process begins with a screening questionnaire that’s reviewed by the study team. Potential participants will be contacted for a remote consent visit via phone or video chat, during which the details of the study will be discussed.

During the next step in the selection process, volunteers will be sent a screening kit for self-collection of samples that’ll be used to confirm study participation. Upon confirmation, participants will be asked to self-collect weekly samples using nasal swabs — plus monthly blood samples for antibody testing, The blood samples will be collected using a home device that’s made by Seattle-based Tasso.

If a participant has cold symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, they may be asked to provide more frequent samples.

The study is expected to run for at least six months. Volunteers may receive up to $500 for completing the study.

Amazon is supporting CovidWatch with an undisclosed amount of funding as well as collaboration on the study design, technical expertise and web hosting from Amazon Web Services.

Boeckh and his colleagues are hoping to determine infection rates for SARS-CoV-2, how long people who have encountered the virus is contagious, and whether people can be re-infected more than once. The researchers plan to share results and insights from the study on a regular basis.

“This study will address some really important knowledge gaps that will help inform how we as a society can get back to work,” Boeckh said.

To volunteer for CovidWatch, check out the study website and fill out the online questionnaire. You can also email questions to covidwatch@fredhutch.org.