Ride Report raises $10M to help cities manage data from shared scooters and bikes

Ride Report announced a $10 million investment round to fuel growth of its data platform that helps city governments manage shared mobility fleets.

The Portland, Ore.-based startup serves 60 cities and oversees nearly 100,000 unique vehicles being rolled out on streets and sidewalks across the globe. The company also provides data to 19 operators such as Bird and Lime.

The number of shared bike, e-bike and e-scooter trips in the U.S. more than doubled year-over-year in 2018 to 84 million, according the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

“This proliferation of new micromobility options provided a larger awakening to new mobility beyond our familiar modes of walking and biking,” Ride Report wrote in a blog post. “But as exciting as this moment is, it’s also scary. For cities, it means confidently creating and adjusting policies in a new industry, and educating users and operators alike about enforcement and compliance. For operators, it means balancing city needs and profitability.”

Unusual Ventures led the Series A round, which follows a $3.4 seed investment round announced last year.

Ride Report originally started as Knock Software, which made a small device that counted bicycle traffic. Ride Report CEO and co-founder William Henderson is a former engineer at Square and Apple.

Other similar startups include Passport; Populus; and Remix.