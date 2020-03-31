Trending: ‘Canary in a coal mine’: Seattle marketing tech startup Amplero shuts down, lays off 17 employees

Researcher makes her pitch for new therapies in a coronavirus doubleheader

by on

News Brief

An expert on infectious diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine is involved in not just one, but two studies that are focusing on potential therapies to nip COVID-19 in the bud.

