Report: Bill and Melinda Gates buy oceanfront home near San Diego for $43M

Bill and Melinda Gates at the University of Washington in 2017. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota)

Bill and Melinda Gates are the reported buyers of a pricey piece of oceanfront real estate near San Diego, Calif., The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The $43 million price tag for the 5,800-square-foot home in Del Mar, Calif., is one of the largest deals recorded in the area, the Journal said.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, along with his wife and co-founder at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, bought the home from Madeleine Pickens, the former wife of Texas billionaire T. Boone Pickens.

The Del Mar, Calif., house, center, identified by The Wall Street Journal as being purchased by Bill and Melinda Gates recently. (Google Maps screen grab)

The six-bedroom home has a deck overlooking the beach and a swimming pool, as well as a 10-person jacuzzi, according to the Journal, which cited a listing on Realtor.com. The house was on the market for $48 million  and the deal closed in late March, the report said.

The Gateses, whose primary residence is on Lake Washington in Medina, Wash., previously spent $18 million on a 229-acre thoroughbred training center in Rancho Santa Fe, a short drive northeast of the Del Mar beach property. The horse farm was owned by weight-loss guru Jenny Craig.

Comments

