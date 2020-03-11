Port of Seattle plans for facial recognition screening at Sea-Tac

The Port of Seattle voted Tuesday to take over a federally mandated facial recognition screening program for passengers departing on international flights from Seattle-Tacoma International airport. Port officials said that despite their reluctance to embrace the controversial technology, they chose to do so to prevent the federal government from running the program.

Customs and Border Protection has already started rolling out the biometric screening program but travelers can opt-out of it and choose manual screening instead.

Port officials in Seattle have been working to implement ethics standards and policies for biometric screening at Sea-Tac. The goal is to ensure any use of the technology is “voluntary, justified, private, equitable, and transparent.”

The Port said in a press release that without its own biometric screening program “CBP has authority to implement the program using its own staff and equipment at any international air departure gate … the Commission’s goal is to replace CBP and ensure that the program is run in full accordance with Port policies and standards.”