Photos: ‘Pink supermoon’ rises over Seattle

Are you seeking something to do in these trying times with social distancing and travel restrictions? May I suggest some moon viewing of April’s “pink supermoon” this evening from your backyard or neighborhood?

While the official full moon occurred Tuesday night on April 7, the moon will still be 98% full Wednesday evening with likely mostly clear skies here in Seattle. It will rise almost due east, just slightly to the south. If you want to triangulate exactly where it will rise, apps like the Photographer’s Ephemeris or Photo Pills can help.

April’s full moon is known as the “pink moon,” and despite some photographer’s creative interpretations to the contrary, its color is not actually pink. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, it is named after the pink flowering wild ground phlox, one of earliest flowers of the spring.

This month’s full moon will be the biggest and brightest of 2020, as it coincides with the lunar perigee where the moon’s orbit most closely approaches Earth. According to EarthSky, the diameter of the moon is about 7% larger than an average full moon, which isn’t particularly noticeable. However, the closer approach to Earth can be 15%-to-30% brighter than other full moons throughout the year.

Happy moon viewing and enjoy some other pictures from local photographers last night.