Microsoft will expand xCloud to Europe but takes ‘measured approach’ to conserve internet access

Microsoft is opening up beta registration for its xCloud game streaming service to 11 countries in Western Europe, but it is taking a “measured approach” due to the COVID-19 crisis.
- The xCloud preview initially opened up to gamers in the U.S., U.K., and South Korea late last year. The service lets users play high-powered Xbox games such as Halo on their smartphones. xCloud will be coming to Windows 10 as well as the Xbox platform.
- Microsoft said it is rolling out the preview in Europe but will do so carefully, “to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time,” wrote Catherine Gluckstein, GM and head of product for Project xCloud, in a blog post.
- Android users in Western Europe can sign up for the preview here.
- Microsoft is still planning to release its newest Xbox console, the Xbox Series X, this holiday season. The company is seeing increased Xbox Live usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic as more people stay home.
Comments