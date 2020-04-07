Microsoft ‘temporarily pausing recruitment’ for certain roles due to COVID-19 crisis

Microsoft is halting new hires for specific roles due to the novel coronavirus crisis. Business Insider first reported the news.
- “We continue to seek industry-leading talent in a range of disciplines as we continue to invest in certain strategic areas. However, in light of the uncertainties presented by Covid-19, we are temporarily pausing recruitment for other roles,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.
- Hiring freezes and layoffs are hitting companies across various industries, including technology, amid the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
- Some of Microsoft’s technology such as its cloud services and Teams collaboration software has become crucial amid the COVID-19 outbreak as people work and play at home
- Microsoft is asking employees who can work from home to do so until further notice. The mandate has been in place since March 4. The company employs 53,973 people in the Puget Sound area, and 151,163 worldwide.
