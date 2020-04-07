Trending: Seattle restaurant delivery complaint in ‘reply all’ email turns into $10K donation to food charity

Microsoft acquires corp.com domain to prevent Windows PC security breaches

by on

News Brief

Microsoft purchased the Corp.com domain to help protect PC customers from potential hacking.

  • Security researcher Brian Krebs first reported the news. Corp.com is dangerous because “hundreds of thousands of confused Windows PCs are constantly trying to share sensitive data with corp.com,” Krebs noted.
  • A Wisconsin man, Mike O’Connor, bought the domain 26 years ago and put it up for sale in February at a starting price of $1.7 million. O’Connor hoped that Microsoft would acquire the domain to prevent it going in the hands of a potential bad actor.
  • Microsoft issued this statement: “To help in keeping systems protected we encourage customers to practice safe security habits when planning for internal domain and network names. We released a security advisory in June of 2009 and a security update that helps keep customers safe. In our ongoing commitment to customer security, we also acquired the Corp.com domain.”
Like what you're reading? Subscribe to GeekWire's free newsletters to catch every headline

Comments

Job Listings on GeekWork

Deep Learning Engineer // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
CTO-in-Residence // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Technical Co-Founder // CTO (Stealth Startup)ALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Executive AssistantRad Power Bikes
Find more jobs on GeekWork. Employers, post a job here.