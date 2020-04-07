Microsoft acquires corp.com domain to prevent Windows PC security breaches

Microsoft purchased the Corp.com domain to help protect PC customers from potential hacking.
- Security researcher Brian Krebs first reported the news. Corp.com is dangerous because “hundreds of thousands of confused Windows PCs are constantly trying to share sensitive data with corp.com,” Krebs noted.
- A Wisconsin man, Mike O’Connor, bought the domain 26 years ago and put it up for sale in February at a starting price of $1.7 million. O’Connor hoped that Microsoft would acquire the domain to prevent it going in the hands of a potential bad actor.
- Microsoft issued this statement: “To help in keeping systems protected we encourage customers to practice safe security habits when planning for internal domain and network names. We released a security advisory in June of 2009 and a security update that helps keep customers safe. In our ongoing commitment to customer security, we also acquired the Corp.com domain.”
