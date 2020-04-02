Join GeekWire on Friday for a special virtual roundtable: What you need to know about the CARES Act

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

The coronavirus outbreak has moved quickly, and now the government and small businesses are working to do the same. Join GeekWire on Friday, April 3, at 11 a.m. for a special virtual roundtable to learn the latest about how the federal government’s stimulus package may, or may not, help your your startup or small business.

The recently-approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes important measures to assist companies with fewer than 500 employees at their greatest time of need.

This is a special edition of GeekWire’s Playbook speaker series, designed for entrepreneurs and business leaders and brings together Seattle’s top minds, innovators and iconoclastic thinkers. In this virtual roundtable, you’ll learn what financial relief is provided through the CARES Act, how to apply for the program and whether the Paycheck Protection Program — a measure of the act that provides forgivable loans through the Small Business Administration — is right for your company.

Our panelists include:

• Guidant Financial co-founder and CEO David Nilssen

• Seattle Bank chief banking officer and sponsor Josh Williams

• Lane Powell’s taxation team chair and sponsor Lewis M. Horowitz

This in-depth conversation will be moderated by GeekWire co-founder John Cook. The session will take place on Friday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Registration is free, but space is limited so make sure to register today.

Thanks to presenting sponsors Seattle Bank and Lane Powell for making this special edition of The Playbook possible. Keep up with the latest information in Lane Powell’s COVID-19 Resource Center, and make sure to follow GeekWire’s coronavirus live blog.

