Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 15, 2020

Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of March 15, 2020.
Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech
Bill Gates warned us of a COVID-19-like pandemic — watch his TED Talk from 2015
Bill Gates saw the COVID-19 outbreak coming — and he knew we weren't prepared for it.
Whale experts launch free, virtual marine biology camp to entertain and inform kids
The scientists running Seattle-based Oceans Initiative more typically apply their marine mammal expertise to research on endangered orcas or conservation of white-sided dolphins in Washington's Puget Sound.
Amazon warehouses will stop accepting non-essential items amid COVID-19 outbreak
Amazon told third-party sellers Tuesday that it will temporarily bar shipments of non-essential items to warehouses so that the company can prioritize medical supplies and household goods.
Seattle techies get the first shots in Kaiser Permanente’s coronavirus vaccine trial
Seattle's tech community is well-represented in the first group of participants to get their shots in the first U.S.
Coronavirus sleuth outlines his ‘Apollo program’ for bringing down the pandemic
A Seattle epidemiologist who warned about the threat posed by novel coronavirus when it was a novelty now says he sees a path to stopping the pandemic.
RedfinNow pauses making offers on homes as CEO says housing market has taken ‘turn for the worse’
Seattle-based real estate company Redfin announced Wednesday that RedfinNow, an arm of its business that buys homes directly from homeowners and resells them to homebuyers, will temporarily pause making offers on homes.
Bill Gates calls out federal government for disorganized COVID-19 testing in Reddit AMA
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, a leading philanthropist on global public health, offered predictions and advice for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday during a Reddit AMA.
Geek of the Week: Jen Haller got first coronavirus vaccine shot, and like all of us, misses normal life
Jennifer Haller's job, in part, as an operations manager at Attunely, is to help others feel comfortable and valued.
Amazon delivery infrastructure strained as COVID-19 outbreak sparks surge in online shopping
With thousands of Americans telecommuting and self-isolating to slow the spread of COVID-19, Amazon's Prime and Fresh delivery services are grappling with high demand and inventory issues, as warehouse workers report increased order volumes.
