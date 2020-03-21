GeekWire Calendar Picks: Talk coronavirus with local experts; live music online; meet a unicorn CEO

— The novel coronavirus pandemic has upended the way the entire world is working and living right now. Politicians, doctors, and scientists have all been weighing in with opinions that sometimes contradict each other, leaving people with lots of questions and not a lot of answers. The Pacific Science Center will be hosting a livestream of a panel of local experts designed to talk about the latest developments and give people the chance to ask questions and get answers in real time. COVID-19: Connect with the Experts will air on the Pacific Science Center’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. PT on March 24. The panel will feature Teresita Batayola, CEO at International Community Health Services; Dr. Marisa D’Angeli from the Washington State Department of Health; and Dr. Hilary Godwin, dean at University of Washington School of Public Health. Between them, they have more than 60 years of experience in the health field.

— After the cancellation of the annual SXSW convention, local Seattle artists have joined together to form NXNW, an online event with live performances and panel discussions about making music in the digital world. All of the performances are taking place at The London Bridge and will stream live from the Dick’s Drive-In Facebook page through March 25. The videos will continue to be available after the event ends. Some of the panels include a guide to host digital events and an inside look at how tech creates the stage backdrop to fit a digital performance.

— The Hacker News Seattle Meetup is giving local entrepreneurs the chance to virtually meet Eugenio Pace, CEO and founder of Auth0, one of only a handful of Seattle startups valued at more than $1 billion. Auth0 is a platform for businesses that allows them to streamline user authentication. Pace will be share lessons learned and field questions from participants via an online webinar.