GeekWire Calendar Picks: How to not be weird on Zoom; breaking the glass ceiling; and more

— Since the coronavirus outbreak, many employees have been working from home. That means meetings and appointments over video conferencing software. It can be difficult to make sure you’re presenting yourself in the best possible manner and learn the technical details of the each app. The Riveter is holding an online event called How to Not Be Weird On Zoom as part of their Women@Work series at 3 p.m. on April 1. The event is hosted by Melanie Spring, a corporate communications trainer, and promises to bring you up to speed on how to use video programs and maximize your presence while using them.

— Since it was coined in the 1970s, the term “glass ceiling” has represented the challenges and inequities in many fields. The investment community is no different. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Meet the Cash is a panel of women investors who will share their experiences and the unique challenges they face in a field dominated by men. The panel takes place at 6 p.m. on April 1.

— One of the most important factors in the success of a new startup is the people who help get it off the ground. A founding team that clashes or avoids outwardly presenting the vision of the company can be a deal-breaker when it comes to finding investors. Life Science Washington will be giving advice to entrepreneurs about techniques for picking the right people during its Lunch and Learn series. Building Your Founding Team takes place at 12 p.m. on April 1.