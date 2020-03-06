GeekWire Calendar: Full list of event postponements and cancellations in Seattle area

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many events listed on our community calendar have been postponed or canceled. Others have been changed to online-only events. If our calendar lists an event that hasn’t been labeled as postponed, please be sure to check with the event organizer to confirm that the event is still taking place as cancellations and postponements are ongoing.
Here is a list of known changes:
- Women and Men Creating Our Future Together: CANCELLED. Originally scheduled for March 10.
- Corporate Giving Conference: POSTPONED. Originally scheduled for March 11.
- Seattle VMUG UserCon: POSTPONED. Originally scheduled for March 11.
- CleanTech Alliance Breakfast Series: Fighting Cancer with Energy Efficiency: POSTPONED. Originally scheduled for March 11.
- Emerald City Comic Con: POSTPONED. Originally scheduled for March 12 through 15.
- Twilio Engage & Superclass Seattle: POSTPONED. Originally scheduled for March 12.
- Velvet Sweatshops and Algorithmic Cruelty: Labor in the Global Tech Economy: POSTPONED. Originally scheduled for March 12.
- Fundamentals for Startups: Sales 101 for Early Stage Companies: SWITCHED TO ONLINE ONLY. Scheduled for March 13.
- 5th Annual Night of Board Gaming for Good: POSTPONED. Originally scheduled for March 13.
- St. Hack-Trick’s Day: SWITCHED TO ONLINE ONLY. Scheduled for March 14.
- Vintage Computer Festival 2020: POSTPONED. Originally scheduled for March 21 through 22.
