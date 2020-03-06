Former F5 Networks employee sues company, alleging pregnancy discrimination and retaliation

A former F5 Networks employee has filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that F5 executives and her peers discriminated against her when she was pregnant, and alleging that she returned from maternity leave to a hostile work environment.

Cambria Grant worked as an executive assistant at F5 from May 2018 to October 2019, according to the complaint. The lawsuit says she was treated as a valuable member of the team until she became pregnant. After that, the suit alleges, the company discriminated against Grant by preventing her from using its “liberal telecommuting policy;” asking her to do unpaid work while on maternity leave, demoting her to administrative assistant, and ultimately eliminating her position despite having openings for similar roles.

An F5 spokesperson said the company is aware of the lawsuit and plans to defend against it.

Grant alleges in the lawsuit that she experienced pregnancy discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment. Her treatment, the suit alleges, violated the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. She is seeking damages for lost wages and benefits as well as “loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and humiliation.”

Here is the full complaint, filed last month in King County Superior Court and elevated to federal court this week:

