Forbes ranking of ‘America’s Best Startup Employers’ includes 13 Seattle-area companies

Seattle-area companies grabbed 13 spots on a list from Forbes on Tuesday that calls out “America’s Best Startup Employers.”

The inaugural ranking from the magazine, in partnership with market research company Statista, identifies companies that are liked best by employees. Five hundred startups made the list after 2,500 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees were evaluated on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth

AI-fueled sales software company Highspot ranked best out of the Seattle bunch at No. 31 on the Forbes list. The company, which aims to help make salespeople more efficient, equips users with technology to improve how they have conversations with prospective buyers. Highspot raised $75 million in December.

Here are the rest of the Seattle-area startups and where they fell on the Forbes list:

Environmentally friendly footwear company Allbirds topped all startups at No. 1 on the list. Read more about the Forbes methodology here.