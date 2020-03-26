Fitness studio backed by Russell Wilson responds to health crisis with access to free virtual workouts

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

If you’ve retreated to your basement gym or the floor in front of your television to get some exercise while sheltering in place, Russell Wilson and his friends at TruFusion want you to know that the fitness and yoga chain has some online classes which could keep you active.

Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, is an investor in TruFusion Washington, a group led by Seattle native Scott Swerland. Former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez is also an investor and the group has one studio in Bellevue, Wash., and was set to open a second in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

TruFusion has 15 locations nationally and offers a variety of fitness options including yoga, boxing, bootcamp, Pilates, circuits, barre, TRX and more. When social distancing kicked in, TruFusion and the team running Washington locations went to work on shooting a variety of content across 65 types of group fitness and yoga classes.

Users will be able to take part in live workout sessions timed between 45 and 75 minutes as well as gain access to a library of classes on demand. Members can also get nutrition recommendations, stress relief, mindfulness and other wellness techniques that will be rolled out in the next week.

“In this time of uncertainty, it’s my privilege to continue to inspire everyone to put in work to achieve your goals, even if life looks very different,” Wilson said.

TruFusion Washington said they’re seeing between 300 and 400 people log on each day to do virtual workouts. On Tuesday this week, 566 people logged in.

“When I launched TruFusion Washington I wanted it to stand for something different and to be a real place of community where everyone feels welcome,” Swerland said. “We’ve been embraced by Washington and it’s my pleasure to give back in this small way to help everyone stay physically and mentally active in a time of uncertainty. Working out always helps me feel normal, I hope it does that for everyone else.”

TruFusion Washington is offering 14 days of free access to people interested in checking out classes. After the trial ends, users can pay $30 for 30 days to get access to all premium content. But the library of free fitness and yoga content will remain available.

“We’re in the business of health and fitness. As needs shift, you have to be able to nimbly pivot to meet people where they are,” CMO Gabe Goldberg said. “That doesn’t mean the core offering changes, but the delivery system does. These changes were always apart of the strategy, but this moment in time obviously accelerated everything.”