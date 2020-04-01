Etailz nabs another $5.2M as Trans World Entertainment puts focus on e-commerce company

Trans World Entertainment raised $5.2 million for its subsidiary etailz, a Spokane, Wash.-based company that helps brands sell on huge platforms run by companies such as Amazon, Walmart and eBay.

The extra funding comes after etailz landed $25 million in debt funding this past February.

Publicly-traded Trans World Entertainment acquired etailz in 2016 for $75 million in cash and stock. Trans World Entertainment said it will now focus exclusively on etailz.

Trans World CEO Michael Feurer has stepped down. The company also announced a reconstituted board of directors. Tom Simpson, co-founder and former chairman of etailz, will join the board, in addition to Jonathan Marcus, CEO of Alimco.