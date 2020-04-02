Coding bootcamp Coding Dojo trims staff, launches volunteer program to help small businesses

Bellevue, Wash.-based engineering bootcamp operator Coding Dojo is laying off staff and moving its education content online in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company let go of seven employees and put another 14 people on temporary furlough. There are 74 employees and contractors remaining on payroll.

“We made this difficult decision as a precaution toward the potential impact that social distancing will have on enrollment in the coming months,” Coding Dojo CEO Richard Wang said in a statement.

Many tech companies are being forced to cut expenses and staff due to the economic crisis. Seattle startups Rover, Usermind, Zenoti, and Amplero all announced job cuts this week.

Last month Coding Dojo converted all 10 of its physical locations to online-based operations and instruction. The company is using apps such as Zoom and Walkabout to conduct classes and manage coursework. Coding Dojo has previously taught both part-time and full-time online programs.

It is also launching several new online courses, including a 10-hour per week Python programming class and a self-paced offering.

In addition, Coding Dojo will soon launch a volunteer-led program called Developers for America to help support businesses needing web development services during the COVID-19 crisis. The company will match requests with volunteers based on location, technology proficiency, and other factors. Interested businesses can apply at developersforamerica@codingdojo.com.

“We’re all in this together, even if we’re isolated from one another,” said Wang, who helped launch Coding Dojo in 2014. “We hope Developers for America helps small businesses survive COVID-19 and believe programs like this will help us grow stronger as communities and as a country.”

Earlier this year Coding Dojo started a pilot program to train refugees for careers in technology.

Galvanize, another coding bootcamp company, said it would move physical classes online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Schools across the world are being forced to transition to online learning.