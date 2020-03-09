With Emerald City Comic Con postponed, community comes together to make up for losses

In the wake of Emerald City Comic Con getting postponed until later in the year, creators and business owners have begun to coordinate efforts to help artists who’ve taken financial hits from the loss of the massive annual event in Seattle.

ECCC is a big event in the American comic book industry, with artists, cartoonists, writers, and other creators coming from all over the world to run booths and tables at the show. Many of those creators depend on their convention sales — sketches, commissions, prints, comics, pins, you name it — for some of their annual income.

Now that the convention is officially off the schedule, those exhibitors have been left on the hook for their travel costs, unsold merchandise, and lost sales.

As a result, many of the creators have resorted to holding flash sales and fundraisers to try and recoup some of the losses, many of which can be found under the #eccconline hashtag on Twitter.

Some of the efforts to help artists affected by ECCC’s rescheduling include:

If you’re a creator who planned to be at ECCC, you’re encouraged to reach out to one or more of these organizers, whether it’s to help or be helped.

The situation continues to evolve, and this article will be updated. Email tips@geekwire.com with suggested additions.

Emerald City Comic Con was scheduled to take place on March 12-15 at the Washington State Convention Center. Held every year since 2003, ECCC drew almost 100,000 attendees last year, and was scheduled with a full lineup of celebrity guests including Mark Ruffalo (Avengers: Endgame) and Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future).

Fears over the COVID-19 virus have led to several other high-profile recent conventions being postponed or cancelled entirely, such as the Game Developers’ Conference in San Francisco and the 2020 South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

ReedPOP, the organizer behind ECCC, initially planned to hold ECCC as scheduled, albeit with a renewed focus on public health and hygiene. This past Friday it postponed the event until an unspecified date this summer.