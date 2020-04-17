Trending: Oh, baby, ‘LEGO Masters’ finale lands like a brick on outraged fans who dispute choice of winner

Costco offers prescription delivery with Instacart deal; faces criticism for COVID-19 protocols

News Brief

Instacart announced Thursday that it will launch prescription delivery with Costco across seven states and Washington D.C.

  • The grocery delivery giant had been piloting the service in Southern California and Washington. Customers receive a text message when their prescription is ready and can get it delivered by an Instacart shopper.
  • CVS, Walgreens, and PillPack — which Amazon acquired in 2018 — also offer prescription delivery.
  • Much like other grocers, Costco has seen sales spike amid the COVID-19 crisis. But it also reportedly taking heat for its coronavirus protocols. BuzzFeed published a report Thursday citing corporate and in-store workers who say the Seattle-area company compromised their health.
Comments

