Costco offers prescription delivery with Instacart deal; faces criticism for COVID-19 protocols

Instacart announced Thursday that it will launch prescription delivery with Costco across seven states and Washington D.C.
- The grocery delivery giant had been piloting the service in Southern California and Washington. Customers receive a text message when their prescription is ready and can get it delivered by an Instacart shopper.
- CVS, Walgreens, and PillPack — which Amazon acquired in 2018 — also offer prescription delivery.
- Much like other grocers, Costco has seen sales spike amid the COVID-19 crisis. But it also reportedly taking heat for its coronavirus protocols. BuzzFeed published a report Thursday citing corporate and in-store workers who say the Seattle-area company compromised their health.
The response to our Costco story has been overwhelming. We've heard of more potential COVID-19 cases. Employees have told us what warehouses have or have not been doing right. Costco's CEO conceded in an internal email that "we are not perfect." https://t.co/kVTjbcXWPP
— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) April 17, 2020
