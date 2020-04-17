Costco offers prescription delivery with Instacart deal; faces criticism for COVID-19 protocols

Instacart announced Thursday that it will launch prescription delivery with Costco across seven states and Washington D.C.

The response to our Costco story has been overwhelming. We've heard of more potential COVID-19 cases. Employees have told us what warehouses have or have not been doing right. Costco's CEO conceded in an internal email that "we are not perfect." https://t.co/kVTjbcXWPP

— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) April 17, 2020