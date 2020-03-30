City of Seattle unveils online map to highlight takeout and delivery food options

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

As residents continue to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus, the City of Seattle is hoping to ease some of that burden by connecting locals with businesses trying to survive in the current climate.

Mayor Jenny Durkan on Monday unveiled the new #SupportSeattleSmallBiz map, which helps residents find restaurants, bars and cafés offering delivery or takeout services. In addition to contact details, the map also provides links to third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Caviar.

Both the state and King County issued orders earlier in March prohibiting in-person dining. Food establishments can still offer delivery or take-out.

Many small businesses and workers are already noticing a dramatic impact, with roughly 40% of all jobs in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties projected to cut wages or have temporary layoffs, according to a study by the Business Health Trust, a nonprofit helping Washington businesses create benefit programs that attract talent.

Durkan hopes the new interactive map will help. “At the City, we’re doing everything we can locally to support our small businesses during this unprecedented moment in history,” she said in a statement.

Restaurant, bar, cafe, and brewery owners who enter their information into a brief survey will have their business appear on the interactive map within minutes, officials said. If you’re interested in adding your business to the map, contact the City of Seattle at supportsmallbiz@seattle.gov.

Residents may also post pictures and videos of their favorite food places who are offering to-go options by tagging @SeattleEconomy on their social media platforms. City staff will then add these locations to the map.

Seattle Information Technology created the map, while Seattle city staff partnered with local leaders and small business owners to add information.