Call for Nominations: Know an exceptional Junior Geek? Help us spotlight the region’s talented youth

GeekWire celebrates innovative geeks every day — groundbreaking scientists, entrepreneurs and engineers.

Now, we are excited to introduce a new editorial feature where we will recognize the next generation of geeks.

Junior Geek of the Month, a monthly feature presented by Northern Trust, will spotlight amazing youth who are innovators, creators or entrepreneurs in areas such as science, technology, engineering and math. They are also looking to make a positive impact on the world through their geeky pursuits.

Starting in April, GeekWire will feature each Junior Geek of the Month in profiles that are informing, entertaining, and inspiring. In addition, they’ll receive special recognition from our project partner, Northern Trust.

Do you know an exceptional Junior Geek between the ages of 12 to 20 who is going to change the world? Submit a nomination here or below.

Nominees must be residents of the Pacific Northwest, and parental information must be included for those nominees under the age of 18. Jr. Geeks may nominate themselves but please be sure to include your parent or guardian’s contact information.