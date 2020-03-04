Trending: Microsoft’s new coronavirus plan: Seattle-area employees to work from home for next 3 weeks

Boeing unveils proposed design for U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft

by on

News Brief

Boeing has taken the wraps off its closely held design for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, a new type of helicopter that’s being proposed as a replacement for the U.S. Army’s now-retired Bell OH-58D Kiowa Warrior.

