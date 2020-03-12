Blue Origin provides a sneak peek at its shiny new mission control room in Florida

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture hasn’t yet completed its first New Glenn rocket, but it has completed a glittering control room in Florida for New Glenn’s missions to orbit.

Blue Origin showed off the mission control room, filled with monitors and blue mood lighting, in a video posted to Twitter today. It’s part of the company’s sprawling factory facility, located virtually next door to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Earlier this week, Blue Origin posted a video featuring tests of its hydrogen-fueled BE-3U rocket engine at the company’s West Texas facility. Two BE-3U’s will power New Glenn’s upper stage.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket and that flashy control room will take on their first mission next year if the Kent, Wash.-based company can stick to its current schedule. Space News quoted Blue Origin’s vice president of sales, Clay Mowry, as saying that an internal task force has been set up to cope with the Seattle area’s coronavirus outbreak.