Blaze Bioscience gets Fast Track approval from FDA for ‘Tumor Paint’ that helps remove brain tumors

Seattle biotech company Blaze Bioscience has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for a clinical program evaluating tozuleristide.

Also known as BLZ-100, tozuleristide is what the company refers to as “Tumor Paint,” a molecule that binds to cancer cells and lights them up to help brain surgeons remove tumors.

Tumor Paint was created using a peptide, or a small protein, from the Israeli deathstalker scorpion. But the formula is entirely synthetic. It is currently being evaluated in a phase 2/3 clinical trial with pediatric patients.

The Fast Track designation expedites the approval process for bringing drugs to market. “Pediatric brain tumors remain the leading cause of cancer-related death among children and adolescents,” Dr. Dennis Miller, Blaze Bioscience executive vice president of development, said in a statement. “We look forward to our continued collaborative relationship with FDA as we work to complete the clinical and other product development work needed to speed the product to approval.”

