Trending: Seattle restaurant delivery complaint in ‘reply all’ email turns into $10K donation to food charity

Blaze Bioscience gets Fast Track approval from FDA for ‘Tumor Paint’ that helps remove brain tumors

by on

News Brief

Seattle biotech company Blaze Bioscience has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for a clinical program evaluating tozuleristide.

  • Also known as BLZ-100, tozuleristide is what the company refers to as “Tumor Paint,” a molecule that binds to cancer cells and lights them up to help brain surgeons remove tumors.
  • Tumor Paint was created using a peptide, or a small protein, from the Israeli deathstalker scorpion. But the formula is entirely synthetic. It is currently being evaluated in a phase 2/3 clinical trial with pediatric patients.
  • The Fast Track designation expedites the approval process for bringing drugs to market. “Pediatric brain tumors remain the leading cause of cancer-related death among children and adolescents,” Dr. Dennis Miller, Blaze Bioscience executive vice president of development, said in a statement. “We look forward to our continued collaborative relationship with FDA as we work to complete the clinical and other product development work needed to speed the product to approval.”
  • More: How scorpion venom helps improve brain cancer surgery in children by making tumors glow
Like what you're reading? Subscribe to GeekWire's free newsletters to catch every headline

Comments

Job Listings on GeekWork

Technical Co-Founder // CTO (Stealth Startup)ALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
CTO-in-Residence // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Deep Learning Engineer // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Executive AssistantRad Power Bikes
Find more jobs on GeekWork. Employers, post a job here.