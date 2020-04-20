Bing makes COVID-19 dataset available to academia and research, creates GoFundMe module

Microsoft Bing on Monday rolled out new COVID-19 data features and a partnership with GoFundMe.
- Last month Bing debuted a COVID-19 info hub and map tracker. Now it is making its COVID-19 aggregated data available to academia and research here and on GitHub. It also created a COVID-19 tracker widget that developers can use on their websites.
- The data has a 24-hour delay so Bing can confirm the data, which comes from publicly-available sources.
- Small businesses that have a Bing Places for Business account can now showcase a GoFundMe fundraiser on their local listing page.
- Search rival Google also has its own COVID-19 resources and data site.
