Trending: Startup survival: PPP loans provide lifeline for some, leave others frustrated and ‘helpless’

Bing makes COVID-19 dataset available to academia and research, creates GoFundMe module

by on

News Brief
(Bing Image)

Microsoft Bing on Monday rolled out new COVID-19 data features and a partnership with GoFundMe.

  • Last month Bing debuted a COVID-19 info hub and map tracker. Now it is making its COVID-19 aggregated data available to academia and research here and on GitHub. It also created a COVID-19 tracker widget that developers can use on their websites.
  • The data has a 24-hour delay so Bing can confirm the data, which comes from publicly-available sources.
  • Small businesses that have a Bing Places for Business account can now showcase a GoFundMe fundraiser on their local listing page.
  • Search rival Google also has its own COVID-19 resources and data site.
Like what you're reading? Subscribe to GeekWire's free newsletters to catch every headline

Comments

Job Listings on GeekWork

Technical Co-Founder // CTO (Stealth Startup)ALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
CTO-in-Residence // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Technical Lead / Principal Software EngineerCompete To Create
Deep Learning Engineer // Co-FounderALLEN INSTITUTE FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI2)
Find more jobs on GeekWork. Employers, post a job here.