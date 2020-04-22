Augmented reality swimming goggles maker Form raises $8.5M

Vancouver, B.C.-based startup Form raised $8.5 million ($12 million CAD) for its augmented reality swimming goggles.
- Founded in 2016 by tech vet and former competitive swimmer Dan Eisenhardt, Form’s $199 goggles provide real-time visual feedback such as metrics on split times, distance, stroke rate, pace, and calories. There’s a heart rate monitoring feature powered by Polar. The company launched in August and shipped more than 10,000 goggles in its first four months of operation.
- Large family offices in the UK and Denmark led the round, which included participation from Silicon Valley Bank.
- Eisenhardt previously sold sports-oriented AR startup Recon Instruments to Intel. The consumer AR market hasn’t taken off as many expected. Magic Leap today laid off 1,000 workers as it moves away from consumer products.
