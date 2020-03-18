Trending: Bill Gates warned us of a COVID-19-like pandemic — watch his TED Talk from 2015

Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden dies at 88, leaving 11 living moon travelers

News Brief

Retired astronaut Al Worden, who was once called the “loneliest human being” because of his role as Apollo 11’s command module pilot in 1971, died in his sleep in Houston on Tuesday night at the age of 88, his family announced.

