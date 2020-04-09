Amazon redirects some employees to build out COVID-19 testing capacity for its front-line workers

Ongoing coverage of the novel coronavirus, and its impact on Seattle and the technology industry. See all special coverage.

With thousands of its own workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as warehouse workers, delivery personnel, grocery workers and more, Amazon isn’t waiting around for testing to reach its necessary capacity. The tech giant said Tuesday it is launching its own lab and getting to work.

Coronavirus Live Updates: The latest COVID-19 developments in Seattle and the world of tech

In a post on the company’s Day One blog, Amazon said that short of a vaccine right now, regular testing would make a huge difference in fighting the virus. “Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence,” the post read.

Amazon is assembling a team of its own workers with a variety of skills, including research scientists, program managers, software engineers and procurement specialists, to start building out incremental testing capacity.

Those workers have moved from their regular jobs and are gathering equipment to build out a lab in preparation of testing front-line employees. Amazon is unsure how far it will get “in the relevant timeframe,” but said it’s worth trying.

The move comes as Amazon has had to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks at dozens of fulfillment centers that power its delivery infrastructure. The company has faced criticism for its handling of some aspects of the crisis, while maintaining that it is taking “extreme measures” to protect and compensate employees whom it calls “heroes fighting for their communities and helping people get critical items they need.”