34 satellites go into orbit for OneWeb’s broadband constellation, amid questions about finances

News Brief

OneWeb’s third batch of satellites for its broadband internet constellation was lofted into orbit today on a Russian Soyuz rocket launched from Kazakhstan with the aid of Europe’s Arianespace consortium.

